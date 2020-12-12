TATER TOT BIDENS ADMITS HE GOT HIS ASS BEAT BY THE TRUMPS!

From JSF: LEAKED ZOOM CALL OF BIDEN ADMITTING Trump beat the hell out of him in the election.



Not that it matters now, the only answer is to invoke the Insurrection Act and jail the Supreme Court. If the military does not take action now, it is the end of the United States.



THE TEXAS CASE HAS BEEN THROWN OUT OF THE SUPREME COURT



How about that! I was right about the treasonous Supreme Court, and ALL 3 Justices Trump appointed turned on him! The swamp is deep, the swamp is wide.



HOAX: Texas had no case because Texas was not injured by the fraud. THAT'S BULLSHIT. THAT'S CORRUPTION. THAT'S

TREASON. And I don't want to read the shitposting about how great it was because now it goes to the military, which Trump can't activate until 45 days after the election. WHAT THEN? CORRUPT MILITARY? Survey says, after Obama fired so many good generals, YEP!



I am now going to change the message of this site to how to cope with a communist takeover and avoid genocide. Only the military can save this, we now know that the corruption is so rooted it even launched an ambush from the supreme court. I WAS RIGHT IN MY SUSPICIONS, THE CORRUPTION WAS AS BAD AS MY WORST FEARS.



At this point, it does not matter what anyone says, or what corruption is revealed. We know now that only the military can solve the problem and if that does not happen, it is game over. The system is totally rotten, all the way through.