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What does Trump have in store for CPAC? | Top advisor reacts
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190 views • February 25, 2021
ORLANDO: As its been announced that former President Donald J. Trump will speak at CPAC in his first post-White House appearance, his former campaign advisor Jason Miller speaks to Newsmax TV about what 'The Donald' has in store for the event, and whether or not Mike Pence will join. - via Wake Up America with Rob Finnerty, weekdays at 6:30AM ET on Newsmax TV
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