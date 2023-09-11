Pete Santilli: There's 179 Days Until Our Republic Is Officially Dead & We The People Hold All The Power To Stop The Destruction! | Save My Freedom with Michele Swinick

ARIZONA CORRUPTION EXPOSED: PETE SANTILLI - There's 179 Days Until Our Republic Is Officially DEAD & We The People Hold All The Power To Stop The Destruction! We Must BAN THE VOTING MACHINES Before The 1st Primary March 5th!
🖥️ SAVE MY FREEDOM TV...Your Censorship-Free, Safe Space, Sanctuary Speakeasy for Patriots
9/8/23: Pete Santilli – The Host of the Pete Santilli Show – The Only Man In America Who Is On The Air – 9 Hours A Day, Delivering Truth Bombs
https://ThePeteSantilliShow.com/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.