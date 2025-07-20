African Voodoo Zangbeto NO Youtube BS Part 2

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
:::::::: unseen spirits , which means you can not see them but they exist I hope this will increase your faith and seek closeness to your Lord the Creator, the witches or shamans in the video have certainly done some evil acts before to achieve this, the act it self is evil for we humans only communicate with god almighty and nothing else of the unseen, not the angels, not the dead, not the unseen spirits, not the prophets, communicate only with god from the unseen. the one and only lord