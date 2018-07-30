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Interview with Mel from Ireland 30th July 2018
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10 views • December 09, 2019
Interview following censorship of the SGT Report. Topics timeline: 01.35 - The Gift of time 02:32 SGT & Recommended Channels 04:55 - Lies & MSM 06:25 -Types of theft: QE (money printing), Market Chart Manipulation 10:08 - Euro Crisis & Brexit 14:33 - Corruption in Ireland (Tusla, Ombudsman, Garda Management HSE, Dept. of Justice). 17:15 - Vicky Phelan et. all and HSE Cover-up. Maurice McCabe. 18:07 - Stitch up by staff & cronies at Longford Swimming Pool. 19:05 - The second coming ofJesus Christ and who is He coming back for? 20:08 - Tackling corruption; Longford Town / County Council, Garda misdeployment & cronyism. 22:24 - Office of the Ombudsman and Oversight Committees. Peter Tyndall BUSTED!! (MUST SEE!!) 26:18 - Visiting justice on perpetrators; Integrity Ireland and intimidation of Stephen Manning. 20:20 - Agenda 21 - Family and Social Values under attack. The London Riots of 2012. 29:44 - Calling out the American Deep State. Deception. Immigration. Mix and Match. 30:08 - SGT Report's revelations regarding Sept 11th and the implosion of Building 7. BBC BUSTED!! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OB2gp... 31:58 - Georgia Guidestones: A population under 500 million (not 7 BILLION) in harmony with nature. https://youtu.be/evnSqMePnPU 33:00 - Ridiculing whistle-blowers: "Conspiracy Theorists" versus Conspiracy FACTISTS. 34:50 - Getting the Censoring stopped. BitChute, Peertube, Real.Video. 35:35 - The forthcoming collapse and main stream media cover up with decoy headlines.
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