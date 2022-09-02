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5G WEAPONS WILL BE ACTIVATED FOR THE KILL OFF THE SCALE READINGS DEATH BLANKET MICROWAVE RADIATION.
https://rumble.com/v1ibzvv-5g-weapons-will-be-activated-for-the-kill-off-the-scale-readings-death-blan.html
A Team Of Surveyors Examine two separate 5G masts in the Swindon UK Area.
Original Source 1 of 2
Comment from Weapons Expert Mark Steele
https://t.me/marksteele5g/8428
THESE 5G WEAPONS WILL BE ACTIVATED FOR THE KILL - PEOPLE IN THE AREA WILL KNOW WHEN THEY SWITCH ON - AS THEY WILL GET SICK AND DIE - BE THE RESISTANCE [email protected]
Original Source 2 of 2
Comment from Weapons Expert Mark Steele
https://t.me/marksteele5g/8429
OFF THE SCALE READINGS COOKING THE ENVIRONMENT AND PEOPLE TO DEATH BLANKET MICROWAVE RADIATION - NO WONDER ITS GETTING HOTTER ALL OVER THE COUNTRY - ATTEMPTING TO MURDER THE PEOPLE IS A CRIME - THIS IS A MATTER FOR THE POLICE [email protected]
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SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/
DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)
https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest
DUNE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/
WATER BEARER
https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer
TOPICAL DIGEST
https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest
DUNEDRIFTER
https://roxytube.com
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UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS
(Article 1).
All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights
Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights
To save all our rights we have to fight for ourselves and others until they awaken and join us.
Soundgrounder Music
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg
5G, EMR, Death Towers