Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
FBI Director Chris Wray Gets Trapped and Proves Jan 6th Was a Set Up!
106 views
channel image
The New American
Published 13 days ago |

Chris Wray shows his frustration after he knows he got trapped by Rep. Higgins. Then I bring you a mountain of evidence proving Jan 6th truly was a set up.


DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.


Video Sources:

Greg Price on Twitter - Rep. Higgins Traps FBI Director Chris Wray

https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1592546346866823168?s=20&t=sOJlsp2f-O-SFytoU1GaUg


Glenn Greenwald on Twitter - Ted Cruz Exposes The January 6th plot by the FBI

https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1480954736006377482?s=20&t=UNG6h8dsx4990uLw0OrtUw


Mr. M Class on YouTube - Ray Epps Introduction

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcEv80n5PkA


Free State Kansas - Was Megan Paradise Working for the FBI

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7cVNgZ8jqs


Gateway Pundit - THEY ALL LIED AND WE HAVE PROOF! Highly Sensitive DOJ Jan 6. Documents Leaked to The Gateway Pundit – FBI Confidential Human Source INFILTRATED Proud Boys, Ran FBI Operation on J-6, Reported They Were INNOCENT! — See Texts and Documents IN FULL!!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/lied-proof-highly-sensitive-doj-jan-6-documents-leaked-gateway-pundit-fbi-confidential-human-source-infiltrated-proud-boys-ran-fbi-operation-j-6-reported/


FreedomFirstNetwork.com - JD Rucker - EXCLUSIVE: Is Leftwing Journalist John Nichols the Infamous January 6 “Scaffold Commander”?

https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2022/11/exclusive-is-leftwing-journalist-john-nichols-the-infamous-january-6-scaffold-commander


For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
fbievidencejanuary 6

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket