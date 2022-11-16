FBI Director Chris Wray Gets Trapped and Proves Jan 6th Was a Set Up!

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Chris Wray shows his frustration after he knows he got trapped by Rep. Higgins. Then I bring you a mountain of evidence proving Jan 6th truly was a set up.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Ben Armstrong Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
Video Sources:
https://twitter.com/greg_price11/status/1592546346866823168?s=20&t=sOJlsp2f-O-SFytoU1GaUg
https://twitter.com/ggreenwald/status/1480954736006377482?s=20&t=UNG6h8dsx4990uLw0OrtUw
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wcEv80n5PkA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7cVNgZ8jqs
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/07/lied-proof-highly-sensitive-doj-jan-6-documents-leaked-gateway-pundit-fbi-confidential-human-source-infiltrated-proud-boys-ran-fbi-operation-j-6-reported/
https://freedomfirstnetwork.com/2022/11/exclusive-is-leftwing-journalist-john-nichols-the-infamous-january-6-scaffold-commander
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