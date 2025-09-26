Amanpour: What is taking you so long? Is it time now to punch back in the nose?



Ursula von der Leyen: It is a decision of NATO, I would be very clear: "you don't touch our territory."

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says shooting down Russian jets violating NATO airspace is “on the table”

The irony of an unelected official preaching democracy is obviously lost on this puppet.

