© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Amanpour: What is taking you so long? Is it time now to punch back in the nose?
Ursula von der Leyen: It is a decision of NATO, I would be very clear: "you don't touch our territory."
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says shooting down Russian jets violating NATO airspace is “on the table”
The irony of an unelected official preaching democracy is obviously lost on this puppet.
-------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/
Christ is KING!