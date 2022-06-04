Dr Joel Wallach Live Radio Peripheral Neuropathies And Rheumatoid Arthritis 06/03/22(800) 212-2613CALL TO ORDER YOUNGEVITY SUPPLEMENTS OR SPEAK TO AN ASSOCIATE#youngevity #health #drwallachAir Date: Friday, June 3, 2022MonologueDr. Joel Wallabh begins the show today discussing his theory on how the advent of electricity affected the health of Americans. Contending that before electricity people heated and cooked with wood and coal. Using the wood ash in their food and putting them in their gardens. The ash is mostly minerals and the plants would suck up the minerals. When people ate the plants they were getting the benefit of the minerals.Pearls of WisdomDoug Winfrey and Dr. Wallach discuss a news article regarding a British study. The study of nearly 65,000 people found a correlation between gum disease and mental health and other conditions. Finding those with gum disease were 37% more likely be diagnosed with a mental health condition. The risk of autoimmune disease went up by 33%. They were 18% more likely to develop cardiovascular disease and 26% more likely to develop type 2 diabetes.CallersBob has a friend with peripheral neuropathies and rheumatoid arthritis.Earl has two questions the first concerns his wife's dementia. Second he has questions about his own high blood pressure and frequent urination.Anna has swollen joints in her knuckles and wrist pain.Amir wants to get off of testosterone replacement therapy.