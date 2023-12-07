Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Star Trek Art Designer Andrew Probert on Making USS Enterprise
channel image
The New American
2277 Subscribers
25 views
Published 21 hours ago

 Star Trek concept art designer Andrew Probert discusses his work co-designing the refit USS Enterprise for Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), designing the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D for Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994), and various other spaceships for the movies and television. Probert discusses how he got his start in Hollywood, working on various projects, such as the Battlestar Galactica TV series, the politicization of Hollywood, and growing influence of AI. Probert also addresses the possibility of whether he would return to Paramount Pictures again to design a new USS Enterprise for a future Star Trek movie.


Keywords
star trekthe new americanchristian gomezandrew probertuss enterprise

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket