Star Trek Art Designer Andrew Probert on Making USS Enterprise

Star Trek concept art designer Andrew Probert discusses his work co-designing the refit USS Enterprise for Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), designing the USS Enterprise NCC-1701-D for Star Trek: The Next Generation (1987-1994), and various other spaceships for the movies and television. Probert discusses how he got his start in Hollywood, working on various projects, such as the Battlestar Galactica TV series, the politicization of Hollywood, and growing influence of AI. Probert also addresses the possibility of whether he would return to Paramount Pictures again to design a new USS Enterprise for a future Star Trek movie.



