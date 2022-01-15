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NIKE TO FIRE ALL UNJABBED EMPLOYEES ILLEAGALLY UNDER A MANDATE NOT A LAW - DISCRIMINATION DAMAGES LAW SUITES ALREADY STARTED!
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31 views • January 15, 2022
BOYCOT NIKE AND COLUMBIA CLOTHING THEY SUCK! WILL THEY FIRE ALL THE LITTLE CHILDREN WHO MAKE THE SHOES AND CLOTHES IN SWEATSHOPS IN INDONESIA - THE NIKE SIGN LOGO IS A SATANIC KABALA SIDULE!- FORBIDDEN! BLACK MAGIK
ISRAEL DID - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BZJe5gaVBjOY/
ISRAEL DID - https://www.bitchute.com/video/BZJe5gaVBjOY/
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