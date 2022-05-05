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Book Review of “Visionaries”. What company in its right mind would divulge all its financial and accounting problems, and how they were fixed? That would be Huawei. China Rising Radio Sinoland 220509
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14 views • May 05, 2022
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Source article with all the images and hyperlinks,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/05/09/book-review-of-visionaries-what-company-in-its-right-mind-would-divulge-all-its-financial-and-accounting-problems-and-how-they-were-fixed-that-would-be-huawei-china-rising-radio/
Alipay and WeChat: Chinese phone number: +86-19806711824
Checks or cash: mail to : Jeff J. Brown, 5 rue du Petit Fontaine, France 14117
Donorbox: www.donorbox.com, find China Rising Radio Sinoland
Euro bank wires: 44 Days Publishing, Bank: TransferWise, IBAN: BE70 9672 2959 5225
FundRazr: https://fundrazr.com/CRRS_2021_fundraiser?ref=ab_78aX23
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/China_Rising_Radio_Sinoland or https://www.patreon.com/China_Tech_News_Flash
Payoneer: www.payoneer.com, Jeffrey Jennings Brown, Account Number: 4023795169624
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Stripe US$: https://buy.stripe.com/14k8zl5tp5mVeT66op
Stripe Euros: https://buy.stripe.com/fZe02P8FB9DbcKY28a
US bank wires: Jeff J. Brown, Bank of Oklahoma, Routing Number/ABA: 103900036, Account: 309163695
Free newsletters,
Substack: https://jeffjbrown.substack.com/
Telegram: https://t.me/jeffjbrown
Thank you, Jeff
Source article with all the images and hyperlinks,
https://chinarising.puntopress.com/2022/05/09/book-review-of-visionaries-what-company-in-its-right-mind-would-divulge-all-its-financial-and-accounting-problems-and-how-they-were-fixed-that-would-be-huawei-china-rising-radio/
Keywords
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