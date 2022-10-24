James Delingpole: Sonia Elijah - Journalism & Medical Coverage
31 views
politics and profits were driving the "science"
Keywords
adverse eventsyoutube censorshipursula von der leyenpcr testsemergency use authorizationdelingpodadvance purchasing agreementsconditional marketing agreementseric rubinfragmented mrnatrial site newsunreported deaths
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos