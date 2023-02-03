Miles Guo: HU Xinyu’s case is a typical example of CCP’s manipulation: it's called release of public anger

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https://gettr.com/post/p276v249491
2023.02.03 HU Xinyu’s case is a typical example of CCP’s manipulation: it's called release of public anger. Another one is: there should always be campaigns and movements.
报道胡新宇的案子就是泻民愤，这是惯用伎俩，另一个伎俩是搞运动 。