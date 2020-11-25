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US Masters 2015 Bradford Chase Card Round 4 Tim Selinske Disc Golf Tournament
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2 views • November 25, 2020
Watch this Sublime Flight coverage of the 2015 Tim Selinske US Masters Chase Card at Bradford Park in Huntersville near Charlotte North Carolina. This PDGA Major event attracted some amazing talent. The Chase Card featured pros are Cameron Todd, JohnE McCray, Patrick Brown and George Smith. The songs are "Cherry"(Instrumental) and "Bombs Away"(Instrumental) by Josh Woodward. Check out more of Josh's music at JoshWoodward.com. There were many birdies carded this round leading to the final round as well as a few Star Birdies. There are also interviews with leader Barry Schultz, "the Champ" Ken Climo, Kevin McCoy and Cam Todd. 2001 World Champion Cam Todd's surge during the two rounds at the Bradford disc golf course earned him a spot on the lead card the final round of this event. Stay tuned to SublimeFlight.com and Facebook.com/SublimeFlight for more 2015 US Masters videos.
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Sublime Flight Crypto Tips excepted at the following addresses:
Bitcoin:
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Bitcoin Cash:
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