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51 views • November 02, 2021
Who Is Spreading Hate In America?
* The VA governor election is about where we go as a country.
* Dems are making it all about race.
* The outcome could signal massive political change.
* They don’t focus on people’s actual problems — and aren’t trying to unite us.
* They’re lying and everyone knows it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6279850707001
* The VA governor election is about where we go as a country.
* Dems are making it all about race.
* The outcome could signal massive political change.
* They don’t focus on people’s actual problems — and aren’t trying to unite us.
* They’re lying and everyone knows it.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 1 November 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6279850707001
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