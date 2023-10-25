Create New Account
RAIDING THE GARLIC PATCH: EK CATCHES MEGHAN and AMBER, English Backpackers, REDHANDED! MVI_5540
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
240 Subscribers
46 views
Published Wednesday

I was lied to! Meghan and Amber, the English backpackers staying at Brooklands Homestead, Balingup, with my wife JK, had assured me that they had beaten their garlic addiction, at my exhortation. Well, who do I catch raiding the garlic patch? Yes, that pair.

Keywords
slugsgardengingerraincaulifloweronioncarrotshomecelerypumpkinlemongrasssnailsred cabbagemulleincaterpillarshumuscold wintersaving seedhilling potatoesdried garlicgrub damagefennel seeddividing clumpsmarrowscarob trees

