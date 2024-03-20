Create New Account
THE INVADERS - THE MUTATION
Rick Langley
Vincent arrives in south Texas just as the U.S. Air Force is winding down an unsuccessful investigation of a reported UFO landing. Reporter Mark Evans (Edward Andrews) introduces him to stripper Vikki (Suzanne Pleshette), who claims to have seen where it set down. It is a trap; both Vikki and Evans are Invaders. Vikki, however, is a mutation: she can experience emotions such as love and empathy. Attracted to Vincent, she warns him just in time. Her divided loyalties cause her to serve first one side, then the other. In the end, she chooses Vincent, at the cost of her own life. This is the first episode to show what happens when aliens die.

howeverthe invadersthe mutationvikkiis a mutation

