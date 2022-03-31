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Faith and Reason
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Popular atheists claim that "faith" is believing something you know to be false or believing in spite of the evidence, but this is not what Christianity teaches about the relation between faith and reason. In this video, I will survey historical Christian views of faith and reason, explain one particular view in detail, and discuss the practical implications these views have for evangelism and apologetics.
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
My academic website:
https://bkylekeltz.com
Other links:
https://www.ses.edu
https://www.kingdomprep.org
Keywords
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