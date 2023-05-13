PREMIERE Watch The Water 2 Closing Chapter

Stew Peters Show
May 12, 2023
GET EARLY ACCESS! WATCH IT NOW: https://stewpeters.com/thewater2/
They called it a conspiracy. They ignored the evidence.
But they can't change the truth.
Dr. Bryan Ardis returns in this closing chapter to Watch The Water, reinforcing the research behind the groundbreaking documentary.
From venom peptides to blood clots, Dr. Ardis and Stew dive deep into how the Covid-19 bioweapon was made.
There is evil in this world, and it is trying to snuff out God's people by any means necessary.
Find out how you can protect yourself against their venomous plot. This EXCLUSIVE Interview was brought to you by GOLDCO! Get up to $10k in Free Silver by using this link for an EXCLUSIVE OFFER Today! visit https://goldco.com/stew
Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!
Protect Yourself from Spike Proteins, Visit https://spikeprotocol.com
Gun Holsters BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!
Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com
Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org
Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew
Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/
Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com
Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!
Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters
Check out: https://kuribl.com/ STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com
Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com
https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2ngvj2-live-8pm-et-premiere-watch-the-water-2-closing-chapter.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.