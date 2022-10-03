255) Consumo de insectos ligado com à introdução de grafeno

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Créditos à La Quinta Columna official channel, with important information translated into several languages, Outubro 03, 2022:
They want us to eat insects to introduce more graphene: https://odysee.com/@laquintacolumnainternational:7/They-want-us-to-eat-insects-to-introduce-more-graphene.:d
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCi5gtFStWMfJRjwNVgulrsA/