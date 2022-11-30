Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 6 - True Remedies - The Use Of Water [1]

The sixth episode introduces the first natural remedy - water. Water can be used in many ways and for many purposes. It is number two among the elements that are the most needed for life. Without drinking water we would die in a very short while. It can also be used for cleaning the body - both outwardly and inwardly. But water can also be used for treatment of many diseases. You are now introduced to an area called hydro-therapy + get to know some of these exercises in detail.
Donation Options
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds
Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate
Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.