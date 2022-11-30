Create New Account
Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 6 - True Remedies - The Use Of Water [1]
Clash Of Minds
Published 11 hours ago

The sixth episode introduces the first natural remedy - water. Water can be used in many ways and for many purposes. It is number two among the elements that are the most needed for life. Without drinking water we would die in a very short while. It can also be used for cleaning the body - both outwardly and inwardly. But water can also be used for treatment of many diseases. You are now introduced to an area called hydro-therapy + get to know some of these exercises in detail. Donation Options Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/clashofminds Other Donation Options: https://clashofminds.com/about/#donate Download All Clash Of Minds material: https://downloads.clashofminds.com

healthcompassbarbaraoneill

