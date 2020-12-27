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FIGHT BACK! California Restaurant Owner Blocks Health Inspector With Pickup Truck
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234 views • December 27, 2020
Dec 26, 2020 - Staff
toddstarnes.com
The owner of Bread & Barley in Covina, California decided enough was enough when a public health Nazi ordered his restaurant to shut down.
https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/fight-back-california-restaurant-owner-blocks-health-inspector-with-pickup-truck/
toddstarnes.com
The owner of Bread & Barley in Covina, California decided enough was enough when a public health Nazi ordered his restaurant to shut down.
https://www.toddstarnes.com/coronavirus/fight-back-california-restaurant-owner-blocks-health-inspector-with-pickup-truck/
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