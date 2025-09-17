Freedom of Speech vs. Freedom From Consequences | News Behind the News

Explore how the events of 2020—from George Floyd's death and widespread unrest to job losses over vaccine refusals and investigations into election questioners—set the stage for a profound shift in American society. In Donald Trump's second term, following the tragic assassination of Charlie Kirk on September 10, 2025, conservative supporters responded with peaceful vigils rather than riots. Now, those who openly celebrated Kirk's murder or incited violence face real consequences: job terminations, license revocations, and exclusion from civil discourse.





This video delves into the actions of key figures like VP JD Vance, who encouraged reporting such behavior to employers; Rep. Randy Fine, demanding firings and defunding for government-linked professionals; Rep. Clay Higgins, pushing for lifetime bans on big tech platforms; and Rep. Nancy Mace, urging cuts to federal education funding for non-compliant institutions. Texas Governor Greg Abbott has already revoked licenses from over 100 teachers involved. With over 70,000 inciting posts collected at [email protected], legislators are addressing the surge in online threats.





The narrative underscores the risks when educators, healthcare workers, and business owners prioritize inflammatory rhetoric over ethical duties.





The Global Financial Reset Is HERE.





Don't just survive it—PROFIT from it.

This is your gateway to explosive growth with Genesis Metals.

CLICK NOW: https://jmcgenesismetals.com/





Free Subscription

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/





ALL NEW RUMBLE CHANNEL! SUBSCRIBE SO YOU DON’T MISS ANYTHING!

https://rumble.com/c/JMCBroadcasting





Follow JMC Here

https://johnmichaelchambers.com/follow/





Get The Sean Morgan Report at

https://SeanMorganReport.Substack.com