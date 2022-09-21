Lawsuit against YouTube Censorship Moving Ahead

A lawsuit brought by individuals thrown off YouTube is being heard in an appellate court which, in itself is a breakthrough. Sarah Westall, who hosts the national syndicated show, “Business Game Changers,” discusses the legal, ethical and political issues surrounding the lawsuit and the immunities given to the social media.

Also, would you like to hear a conversation that makes central and global banking fascinating and easily understood—as one more way the elite drains the wealth and power of everyone else.

Sarah Westall also puts a much needed focus on controlling the media as the first step taken by all potential dictators—and it has already happened here in the U.S.A. A very interesting and instructive conversation with a very likeable well-informed expert and activist.