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China’s Nightmarish New Bio Weapon Targets Race and Ethnicity
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71 views • November 08, 2021
Matthew Tye exposes that China is building a Bio Weapon that can target people based on race. China has been amassing a disturbing amount of genetic data from the rest of the world, and it's been doing it for something nightmarish.
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SOURCE: https://youtu.be/biNxl7tiVSY
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SOURCE: https://youtu.be/biNxl7tiVSY
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