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Trump, JFK Mount Rushmore & The International Military Tribunals
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114 views • July 08, 2021
International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg in 1946. CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.
If you cannot view video here go to my other platforms links below:
https://ugetube.com/@Mystical%20Chap
The trials were most notable for the prosecution of prominent members of the political, military, judicial, and economic leadership
The Nuremberg Military Tribunals were a series of 12 military tribunals for war crimes against members of the leadership of Nazi Germany, lasting from December 1946 to April 1949. They differed from the first and best-known Nuremberg trial, the International Military Tribunal, in that they were conducted before U.S. military courts rather than an international court.
International Military Tribunal Trials before 2020 and on...
All Tyrannical Creatures are High Treason ‘Class A’ War Crime Criminals.
They will all be in tribunals where 100 to 300 at a time will be sentenced & convicted.
1. Presidents, Premieres, Governors, Senators, Emperors, Kings & Queens
2. The 13 Ruling Blue Blood Line Families
3. All ZIONIST Members
4. Almost all MSM (Main Stream Media) & Social Media
5. Most of the Hollywood Clan, Directors, Producers, Actors & Actresses
6. Music Industry including Managers and Musicians
7. Sex, Drug Trafficking Cartels
8. CIA, FBI, NSA and more
9. Large Corporation, Amazon, WallMart, COSTCO, BestBuy & more
10. Banksters & Stock Market manipulators
11. Doctors, Nurses, Health Officials
12. University Staff including Deans, Presidents, Professors
13. Judges, Lawyers, Police Officers
14. Military Complex Leaders including Generals
15. ANITFA & BLM
16. Real Estate (Foreclosure Scams)
17. Construction Workers and Developers
18. Voting Fraud Culprits
19. ABSOLUTELY NO TRIALS FOR ALL DRACONIAN SHAPESHIFTERS – DEATH
& Djinn thrown back to the lower 4th Dimension as does the soul.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
If you cannot view video here go to my other platforms links below:
https://ugetube.com/@Mystical%20Chap
The trials were most notable for the prosecution of prominent members of the political, military, judicial, and economic leadership
The Nuremberg Military Tribunals were a series of 12 military tribunals for war crimes against members of the leadership of Nazi Germany, lasting from December 1946 to April 1949. They differed from the first and best-known Nuremberg trial, the International Military Tribunal, in that they were conducted before U.S. military courts rather than an international court.
International Military Tribunal Trials before 2020 and on...
All Tyrannical Creatures are High Treason ‘Class A’ War Crime Criminals.
They will all be in tribunals where 100 to 300 at a time will be sentenced & convicted.
1. Presidents, Premieres, Governors, Senators, Emperors, Kings & Queens
2. The 13 Ruling Blue Blood Line Families
3. All ZIONIST Members
4. Almost all MSM (Main Stream Media) & Social Media
5. Most of the Hollywood Clan, Directors, Producers, Actors & Actresses
6. Music Industry including Managers and Musicians
7. Sex, Drug Trafficking Cartels
8. CIA, FBI, NSA and more
9. Large Corporation, Amazon, WallMart, COSTCO, BestBuy & more
10. Banksters & Stock Market manipulators
11. Doctors, Nurses, Health Officials
12. University Staff including Deans, Presidents, Professors
13. Judges, Lawyers, Police Officers
14. Military Complex Leaders including Generals
15. ANITFA & BLM
16. Real Estate (Foreclosure Scams)
17. Construction Workers and Developers
18. Voting Fraud Culprits
19. ABSOLUTELY NO TRIALS FOR ALL DRACONIAN SHAPESHIFTERS – DEATH
& Djinn thrown back to the lower 4th Dimension as does the soul.
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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