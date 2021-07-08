Trump, JFK Mount Rushmore & The International Military Tribunals

International Military Tribunal at Nuremberg in 1946. CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY.If you cannot view video here go to my other platforms links below:The trials were most notable for the prosecution of prominent members of the political, military, judicial, and economic leadershipThe Nuremberg Military Tribunals were a series of 12 military tribunals for war crimes against members of the leadership of Nazi Germany, lasting from December 1946 to April 1949. They differed from the first and best-known Nuremberg trial, the International Military Tribunal, in that they were conducted before U.S. military courts rather than an international court.International Military Tribunal Trials before 2020 and on...All Tyrannical Creatures are High Treason ‘Class A’ War Crime Criminals.They will all be in tribunals where 100 to 300 at a time will be sentenced & convicted.1. Presidents, Premieres, Governors, Senators, Emperors, Kings & Queens2. The 13 Ruling Blue Blood Line Families3. All ZIONIST Members4. Almost all MSM (Main Stream Media) & Social Media5. Most of the Hollywood Clan, Directors, Producers, Actors & Actresses6. Music Industry including Managers and Musicians7. Sex, Drug Trafficking Cartels8. CIA, FBI, NSA and more9. Large Corporation, Amazon, WallMart, COSTCO, BestBuy & more10. Banksters & Stock Market manipulators11. Doctors, Nurses, Health Officials12. University Staff including Deans, Presidents, Professors13. Judges, Lawyers, Police Officers14. Military Complex Leaders including Generals15. ANITFA & BLM16. Real Estate (Foreclosure Scams)17. Construction Workers and Developers18. Voting Fraud Culprits19. ABSOLUTELY NO TRIALS FOR ALL DRACONIAN SHAPESHIFTERS – DEATH& Djinn thrown back to the lower 4th Dimension as does the soul.THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNELLOVE, LIGHT, LIFEThe future looks tremendously fantastical friends.Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.When Tyranny Becomes Law.Rebellion Becomes Duty.Thomas Jefferson"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."Benjamin FranklinPeace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back DownCharlie the Spirit WalkerMystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & WarriorsWWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE💯 🙏 💚 👍▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬