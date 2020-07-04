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COVID-19 Brings Us Martial Law
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54 views • July 04, 2020
There has been so much news this week, we just could not fit it all into a 30-minute broadcast!
As COVID-19 case numbers slowly rise in America, the government's control is increasing. It seems like everything is starting to shut down and this is just the beginning. Martial law is here.
Today we will be talking about that news as well as lies from the media, totalitarian moves from local government that may foreshadow widespread martial law, and also watch till the end because we have some good news about a very significant tax cut that may be on the horizon.
************
Would you consider partnering with us? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com************
Also, follow this link if you’d like to read the amazing book “The Great Influenza,” to learn about one of the greatest pandemics in history: https://amzn.to/2Ght1mz
************
If you aren’t stocked up on supplies by now, do what you can to be ready. Below are some links to the supplies you should think about getting, if they are still in stock.
Pandemic QuickKits - https://amzn.to/2SXw21h
Face Masks (N-95’s) or n100 - https://amzn.to/36sx7mw
Safety Goggles - https://amzn.to/39KsxC3
Good Emergency food - https://amzn.to/329FQZZ
Water Filters - https://amzn.to/39LZVYV
Elderberry Gummies with Vitamin C & Zinc - https://amzn.to/2P6fcMm
Vitamin C Powder - https://amzn.to/2SKJw1z
First-Aid Kit - https://amzn.to/3bQrL8r
Portable radio - https://amzn.to/37ICSNt
Flashlight - https://amzn.to/2SKCc61
Purple nitrile exam gloves - https://amzn.to/2P7XEPT
Garbage bags - https://amzn.to/2wr5wpe
Liquid Bleach bulk - https://amzn.to/2vS7oqH
Clear plastic sheeting - https://amzn.to/39PfpM0
Duct Tape bulk - https://amzn.to/2V5bmab
And don’t forget, you’ll also want to stock up on these common items:
Medications and prescriptions, including flu symptom medications
Paper towels/toilet paper
Soap and antibacterial soap
Laundry Soap
Entertainment items
As COVID-19 case numbers slowly rise in America, the government's control is increasing. It seems like everything is starting to shut down and this is just the beginning. Martial law is here.
Today we will be talking about that news as well as lies from the media, totalitarian moves from local government that may foreshadow widespread martial law, and also watch till the end because we have some good news about a very significant tax cut that may be on the horizon.
************
Would you consider partnering with us? Please click this link for more information! https://www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write or donate to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
************
Follow the Zach Drew show at https://www.zachdrewshow.com************
Also, follow this link if you’d like to read the amazing book “The Great Influenza,” to learn about one of the greatest pandemics in history: https://amzn.to/2Ght1mz
************
If you aren’t stocked up on supplies by now, do what you can to be ready. Below are some links to the supplies you should think about getting, if they are still in stock.
Pandemic QuickKits - https://amzn.to/2SXw21h
Face Masks (N-95’s) or n100 - https://amzn.to/36sx7mw
Safety Goggles - https://amzn.to/39KsxC3
Good Emergency food - https://amzn.to/329FQZZ
Water Filters - https://amzn.to/39LZVYV
Elderberry Gummies with Vitamin C & Zinc - https://amzn.to/2P6fcMm
Vitamin C Powder - https://amzn.to/2SKJw1z
First-Aid Kit - https://amzn.to/3bQrL8r
Portable radio - https://amzn.to/37ICSNt
Flashlight - https://amzn.to/2SKCc61
Purple nitrile exam gloves - https://amzn.to/2P7XEPT
Garbage bags - https://amzn.to/2wr5wpe
Liquid Bleach bulk - https://amzn.to/2vS7oqH
Clear plastic sheeting - https://amzn.to/39PfpM0
Duct Tape bulk - https://amzn.to/2V5bmab
And don’t forget, you’ll also want to stock up on these common items:
Medications and prescriptions, including flu symptom medications
Paper towels/toilet paper
Soap and antibacterial soap
Laundry Soap
Entertainment items
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