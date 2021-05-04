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Mexico metro overpass collapses, killing 15 and injuring dozens
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141 views • May 04, 2021
An elevated metro line has collapsed in Mexico's capital, sending a train crashing down onto cars below.
At least 15 people have been killed.
Rescue crews have been pulling people from the wreckage of the carriages, which are hanging precariously over the road.
More than 70 injured people have been taken to hospitals around the city.
At least 15 people have been killed.
Rescue crews have been pulling people from the wreckage of the carriages, which are hanging precariously over the road.
More than 70 injured people have been taken to hospitals around the city.
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