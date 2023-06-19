UKRAINE TO GET N*U*K*E*S?*6.4 QUAKE OFF BAJA CALIFORNIA*WEF PUSHES DEGROWTH?*CCP INVASION ROUTE?*

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEWEST CHANNEL HEEARTS OMMM! https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934 For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times! To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Please Email Us At [email protected] Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T indigoandether Hand-made items infused with Reiki energy! https://www.etsy.com/shop/indigoandether/?etsrc=sdt Thank you so much for your support! https://twitter.com/rawsalerts/status/1654266366688473091 https://twitter.com/BFirstParty/status/1670719955602472962?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw https://twitter.com/Michael_Yon https://watchers.news/2023/06/19/strong-and-shallow-m6-4-earthquake-hits-gulf-of-california-mexico/ https://watchers.news/2023/06/19/shallow-m6-0-earthquake-hits-south-of-africa/ https://watchers.news/2023/06/19/rare-snowfall-cold-wave-in-bolivias-santa-cruz-deals-blow-to-agriculture-kills-cattle/ https://watchers.news/2023/06/19/unexplained-deaths-in-indias-heatwave-raise-questions-amid-soaring-temperatures/ https://www.myfoxhurricane.com/storm1_track.html https://watchers.news/2023/06/18/dual-magma-chambers-discovered-beneath-great-sitkin-volcano-alaska/ https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1670833088379731987 https://electroverse.info/no-50c-122f-california-where-are-the-100s-record-cold-australia-rare-snows-s-america/ https://watchers.news/2023/06/19/five-dead-28-missing-as-monsoon-rains-ravage-nepals-koshi-province/

