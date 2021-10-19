CNN Accidentally Allows Someone To Tell The Truth On Air

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Indeed, just days after anchor Don Lemon tried to 'networksplain' Rogan's argument, host Brian Stelter made the mistake of allowing former NYT Editor Bari Weiss on air to discuss examples of why the world has gone mad.
Stelter's first mistake, of course, was having Weiss on his show.
His second mistake was assuming she didn't have receipts when she said the world has gone mad.
"Where can I start? Well, when you have the chief reporter on the beat of COVID for The New York Times talking about how questioning or pursuing the question of the lab leak is racist, the world has gone mad.
When you're not able to say out loud and in public there are differences between men and women, the world has gone mad.
When we’re not allowed to acknowledge that rioting is rioting and it is bad and that silence is not violence, but violence is violence, the world has gone mad," Weiss said.
"When you're not able to say the Hunter Biden laptop is a story worth pursuing, the world has gone mad.
When, in the name of progress, young school children, as young as kindergarten, are being separated in public schools because of their race, and that is called progress instead of segregation, the world has gone mad. There are dozens of examples."
Stelter's third and final mistake was asking Weiss "who" is to blame?
“People that work at networks like, frankly, like the one I’m speaking on right now, who try and claim that it was racist to investigate the lab leak theory,” Weiss shot back, adding later that CNN and the MSM's actions were "disinformation by omission."
Watching Stelter's face alone is worth the price of admission.
How did CNN not "lose" her feed halfway through that?
Source https://www.zerohedge.com/political/cnn-accidentally-allows-someone-tell-truth-air