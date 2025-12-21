BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
SIGNS AND SYMBOLS RULE THE WORLD, NOT WORDS NOR LAWS - MOTHER OF ABOMINATIONS
America at War
153 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 1 day ago

Everyone needs to realize that the people we call "Police" are actually wearing a Satanic Sigil pinned to their chest, showing EXACTLY who they serve!


Most people will claim "It's just a coincidence" that every Police Agency pins Satanic Sigils to their chest" but I say they are really reaching. The first 90 seconds is kinda repetitive, but it's only 3 minutes long, and I was trying to make a point! Folks, it's NOT just the Police either! Folks, it's NOT just the Police either!

"Judges" are the "Black Robed Priests of Saturn." "Government" is run by #Freemasons, who are also Luciferians. Hollywood is run by Freemasons and government! Even "The Judge's Gavel" is a creation of Freemasonry! Satan is the "god of this world" Don't allow him to blind your eyes to the #Truth! Praise YHWH Only HE is trustworthy! May he guide and protect us all as we expose #Evil

Keywords
constitutionbibleevilsatantruthfirstamendmentcongresspolicegovernmentlawdevilbankphotography
