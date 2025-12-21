SIGNS AND SYMBOLS RULE THE WORLD, NOT WORDS NOR LAWS - MOTHER OF ABOMINATIONS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Everyone needs to realize that the people we call "Police" are actually wearing a Satanic Sigil pinned to their chest, showing EXACTLY who they serve!
Most people will claim "It's just a coincidence" that every Police Agency pins Satanic Sigils to their chest" but I say they are really reaching. The first 90 seconds is kinda repetitive, but it's only 3 minutes long, and I was trying to make a point! Folks, it's NOT just the Police either! Folks, it's NOT just the Police either!
"Judges" are the "Black Robed Priests of Saturn." "Government" is run by #Freemasons, who are also Luciferians. Hollywood is run by Freemasons and government! Even "The Judge's Gavel" is a creation of Freemasonry! Satan is the "god of this world" Don't allow him to blind your eyes to the #Truth! Praise YHWH Only HE is trustworthy! May he guide and protect us all as we expose #Evil