Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Chemical and Coke Plant in Avdeevka struck by Russian Aerospace Forces
channel image
The Prisoner
8776 Subscribers
Shop now
286 views
Published 18 hours ago

The Chemical and Coke Plant in Avdeevka, Donetsk region was attacked with FAB-500 by Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Ukrainian activists turned the factory into a base, a warehouse for storing tanks and personnel barracks. As a result, Ukrainian manpower, ammunition and fuel warehouses in the company area were destroyed, soot and smoke were strongly visible.

Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY

Keywords
avdeevkafab-500chemical and coke plantsu-34s

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket