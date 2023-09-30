Chemical and Coke Plant in Avdeevka struck by Russian Aerospace Forces

The Chemical and Coke Plant in Avdeevka, Donetsk region was attacked with FAB-500 by Su-34 fighter-bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces. Ukrainian activists turned the factory into a base, a warehouse for storing tanks and personnel barracks. As a result, Ukrainian manpower, ammunition and fuel warehouses in the company area were destroyed, soot and smoke were strongly visible.
