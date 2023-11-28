Create New Account
Antarctica is Melting! Again! UN Chief Says COP 28 2030 Agenda Worlds Only Hope. Climate Chaos!
Alex Hammer
Published 15 hours ago

I have not posted here for a while, I do pray you are all doing well. In Christ and at peace. I am still posting on other platforms I have linked below, and as winter sets in I anticipate on doing more but not all on YT. Antarctica is now the sleeping giant?! Giants/Nephalim most likely dwell there, and they are plotting to take advantage of the chaos. But God has other plans... The grace and peace of Jesus Christ be with you all!


God bless you!

Get Esword: http://www.e-sword.net/downloads.html

Have hard copies of your bibles and literature!


The Lords Prayer

Our Father, which art in heaven,

Hallowed be thy Name.

Thy Kingdom come.

Thy will be done in earth,

As it is in heaven.

Give us this day our daily bread.

And forgive us our trespasses,

As we forgive them that trespass against us.

And lead us not into temptation,

But deliver us from evil.

For thine is the kingdom,

The power, and the glory,

For ever and ever.

Amen.


