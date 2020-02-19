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Church of England Faces 3,300 Cases of Child Sex Abuse by the Clergy!!
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79 views • February 19, 2020
The Church of England is facing as many as 3,300 potential sex abuse cases in the form of concerns and allegations, as revealed by the Church's lead bishop on safeguarding issues.
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