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Heaven! Part 1 Of 6: The Signs Of The 144,000 Who Reign With Christ 1,000 Years Millimium...
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21 views • March 05, 2021
Lots of people think they are going to heaven, many will be disappointed. The churches and synagogues have buried God's words in a sea of sinful interpretations. As a result, God had already planned for this and provided 144,000 men and their wives for reigning with Christ, saving their whole families for an eternity. Do You want to join the Koen-Godal club of 144,000 souls...
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144,0000, one hundred and forty-four thousand, millennium, 1,000-year reign with Christ, Shatan bound, satan bound 1,000 years, pagan worship, fake news churches synagogues, beelzebub, the deceiver, the false prophet, devil, demons, holocaust, esther, Hadassah, Mordecai, Mosheh, Jacob, Abraham, Sarah, John The Baptist, end-times, prophecy, Solomon Herods temple destroyed, repentance, the birthday of John the baptist, gramatria, proving scripture, worship of God, prove the bible, 5-10-70AD, 5-10-586BC, biblical calculations, secrets bible, jesus, the lawless one, the temple of God, dispensationationalism, exegesis, bible scholars, history of the church, pagan Christians, fake religion, demon names, holy names, biblical truth,
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