"Firefight Through the Ukrainian Enemy's Eyes" - Then the Lights Go Out - His Death on His GoPro

"Firefight Through the Enemy's Eyes"
Ukrainian soldiers from the 518th Battalion of the 1st Special Purpose Brigade launched an attack on a Russian stronghold in the Kremennaya sector. During the battle, the Ukrainian Special Forces group was annihilated. A Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman captured his own death on a GoPro camera.
The camera was picked up Russian military personnel, and the video was published by @peromishpagoi
The video begins with the aftermath of the previous Ukrainian offensive which was followed by the soldiers last one.
