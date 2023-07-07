Create New Account
"Firefight Through the Ukrainian Enemy's Eyes" - Then the Lights Go Out - His Death on His GoPro
"Firefight Through the Enemy's Eyes"

Ukrainian soldiers from the 518th Battalion of the 1st Special Purpose Brigade launched an attack on a Russian stronghold in the Kremennaya sector. During the battle, the Ukrainian Special Forces group was annihilated. A Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman captured his own death on a GoPro camera.

The camera was picked up Russian military personnel, and the video was published by @peromishpagoi

The video begins with the aftermath of the previous Ukrainian offensive which was followed by the soldiers last one.

