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PATRICK BYRNE Talks To PETE SANTILLI: FORENSIC EVIDENCE PROVES 2020 ELECTION - 100% RIGGED {MIRROR}
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174 views • November 27, 2020
Thank you to Mark at GlobalAgenda for this video. Mark digs up interviews and other documents many others are missing. He we discover more about how the election has been Rigged to sway to Biden.
Former Overstock CEO, Patrick Byrne was on Live With Pete Santilli in this interview about the investigations into the 2020 Election fraud.
In this video we learn a Lot more about the truth of what happened in the early hours of November 4th in six counties, in six different states across the US.
Patrick Byrne is the former CEO of Overstock.com and served as an executive in several other large companies in the tech and manufacturing industries.
Byrne bides by the Constitution and is a registered Libertarian fighting for Education Choice. He's helped the FBI fight the rampant corruption on Wall Street.
Democrats and the MSM have been claiming that there is “no evidence of widespread fraud” during the 2020 Elections... and in a way they are correct. Watch this interview and find out why this election won't go as Biden and Liberals expect. The MSM refused to interview Byrne so he decided to make appearances on independent media, such as on Black Conservative Patriot and The Pete Santilli Show.
See the original here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NvTqaChHwy6G/
Suggested videos for great alternative media info:
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/we-caught-them-forensic-evidence-will-prove-2020-election-was-100-rigged/
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Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
Former Overstock CEO, Patrick Byrne was on Live With Pete Santilli in this interview about the investigations into the 2020 Election fraud.
In this video we learn a Lot more about the truth of what happened in the early hours of November 4th in six counties, in six different states across the US.
Patrick Byrne is the former CEO of Overstock.com and served as an executive in several other large companies in the tech and manufacturing industries.
Byrne bides by the Constitution and is a registered Libertarian fighting for Education Choice. He's helped the FBI fight the rampant corruption on Wall Street.
Democrats and the MSM have been claiming that there is “no evidence of widespread fraud” during the 2020 Elections... and in a way they are correct. Watch this interview and find out why this election won't go as Biden and Liberals expect. The MSM refused to interview Byrne so he decided to make appearances on independent media, such as on Black Conservative Patriot and The Pete Santilli Show.
See the original here: https://www.bitchute.com/video/NvTqaChHwy6G/
Suggested videos for great alternative media info:
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/
https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/we-caught-them-forensic-evidence-will-prove-2020-election-was-100-rigged/
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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