Three more banks see stock trading HALTED, financial sector collapse contagion accelerates as migrant INVASION staged for US southern border

Central banks are buying gold at a record pace in anticipation of fiat currency collapse. Meanwhile, the commercial banking sector is imploding. Just today, three more banks were halted on the stock exchange as their stock prices collapsed.

Those three banks are PacWest Bankcorp, Western Alliance and Metropolitan Bank.

More bank failures are imminent. Fiat currencies are collapsing (by design). The goal of the corrupt establishment is to take out the small and mid-sized banks, and leave just a few giants standing, holding all the assets. JP Morgan, anyone?

Once the small and mid-sized banks are destroyed, the powers that be will initiate the final collapse of the dollar and attempt to force everyone into Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs), which will be the final nail in the coffin of human freedom.

Just yesterday, I interviewed Chris Olson, the CEO of Treasure Island, about this very scenario. That interview is featured in today’s hard-hitting Brighteon Broadcast News episode shown below.

I also interviewed Michael Yon about the globalist invasion being staged through the UN-funded migrant camps in Panama (near the Darien Gap).

Brighteon Broadcast News, May 2, 2023 - Central banks GOBBLE GOLD while UN pushes migrant REPLACEMENT of Americans and Europeans

0:00 Intro



9:49 News Headlines

14:10 War with Russia

23:40 Interview with Christopher Olson

1:11:07 Interview with Michael Yon

- Once-famous female model now dumpster diving for food on streets of LA



- Biden's economic policies are causing MASS HOMELESSNESS, destitution and desperation

- Polish general says they've run out of ammunition for Ukraine

- US military has very little industrial capacity to manufacture munitions

- US gunpowder facility blew up two years ago and still isn't operational

- 60% of Americans agree the corporate media pushes misinformation

- Biden punishing people with good credit by RAISING their mortgage loan rates

- Robert F Kennedy Jr. voices opposition to biological men competing against women on women's sports teams

- Interview with gold industry insider (Treasure Island) about precious metals supply and demand

- Interview with Michael Yon, reporting from Panama on latest details of UN-funded INVASION of the USA

- Yon calls for the American people to defend their own borders, since the government won't