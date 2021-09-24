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The Truth About Cancer: Health Nugget 37 - EPA Finally Bans Toxic Pesticide
The Truth About Cancer
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396 views • September 24, 2021
The EPA finally moved to ban chlorpyrifos, an insecticide linked to brain damage in children. What you might not know is that the dangers of chlorpyrifos have been well documented for decades. Heck out the video to learn how corruption inside the EPA allowed this dangerous chemical to stay in use for years while children suffered. The EPA ban is a good start, but these problems will continue until we get corporate money OUT of politics.

Read more here:
https://thetruthaboutcancer.com/epa-bans-chlorpyrifos/
You can have each week's new health nugget delivered to your email inbox for free by signing up here: https://tinyurl.com/Join-TTAC
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About The Truth About Cancer
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The Truth About Cancer’s mission is to inform, educate, and eradicate the pandemic of cancer in our modern world. Every single day, tens of thousands of people just like you are curing cancer (and/or preventing it) from destroying their bodies.

It’s time to take matters into your own hands and educate yourself on real cancer prevention and treatments. It could save your life or the life of someone you love.
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About Ty & Charlene Bollinger
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Ty (co-founder of TTAC) & Charlene Bollinger (co-founder & CEO) are devoted Christians, health freedom advocates, health researchers, documentary film producers, and best-selling authors.

After losing several family members to conventional cancer treatments, they set out to learn the truth about cancer and the cancer industry, working together tirelessly to help others to learn the truth that sets them free to live healthy, happy lives.

Ty & Charlene's heartbreak and grief coupled with their firm belief that conventional medicine did NOT offer the most effective treatments available, led them on a path of discovery.

On their journey, they interviewed cutting-edge scientists, leading alternative doctors, and groundbreaking researchers to learn about hidden treatments. As they dug deeper, they couldn't ignore what they saw: vaccines are hurting our children. What they uncovered helped to create multiple awe-inspiring docu-series including The Truth About Vaccines.

Ty & Charlene speak frequently at seminars, expos, conferences, and churches. Together, they host a biweekly internet news program: TTAC Global Health News. Watch the latest program here: http://bit.ly/GHN-episodes.

Their message is clear: CANCER IS NOT A DEATH SENTENCE. THERE IS ALWAYS HOPE.
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epabrain damagechlorpyrifosinsecticide
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