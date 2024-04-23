Robert Kennedy Jr explains the origins of the Ukraine War perfectly. The West could have made peace if it had been willing to take NATO expansion off the table. The claim that Putin wants to conquer all of Europe is a hoax to justify endless funding.
David Sacks: "I've long been concerned that Biden, Blinken & Sullivan would blunder us into World War 3, but at least it would be a blunder. The Neocon wing of the GOP, which demands immediate war with Iran and even more escalation in Ukraine, wants to drive us right in."
https://x.com/DavidSacks/status/1780794719716728853
