© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tesla Model Y Standard Debuts | Affordable, High-Tech Electric SUV
Description
Tesla reveals the Model Y Standard, priced to compete in the affordable electric SUV market with an estimated 290-mile range and advanced features like Autopilot. Competing with Hyundai and Chevrolet models, the Model Y Standard broadens Tesla’s reach. Watch this overview.
Hashtags
#Tesla #ModelYStandard #ElectricSUV #AffordableEV #TeslaEV #HyundaiIoniq5 #ElectricVehicles #EVrange #Autopilot