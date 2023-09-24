Create New Account
Ken Paxton, Tommy Tubberville & Pennsylvania Teens Win! How to be a David & with God Fight the Goliaths!
PastorRuth
Published 17 hours ago

With Christians and Conservatives in the literal fight of their lives, there are "Davids" who have fought and won against their "Goliaths." The Bible has countless examples of those who, with God, have conquered giants and won exploits. But when the wicked rule, God is forgotten, and the innocents are sacrificed.

biblegodjesuschristiansconservativesdavidfightgoliathpaxtoninnocentstubberville

