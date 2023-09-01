The Russian Army continued to weaken Ukraine's counteroffensive by launching massive attacks on the Donetsk region. While Russian T-80BVM tanks wreaked havoc in South Donetsk region, Buk-M3 air defence systems protected Russian positions from Ukraine's attacks in Krasny Liman direction. The Russian defence ministry said that 675 Ukrainian soldiers were wiped out in the past day as the Army foiled 18 of their attacks.

