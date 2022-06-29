Choosing Christ over Culture with Womanhood Podcast Host Jillian Lancour

The world tells us that there is no manual for how to be a wife and a mother, but for the Christian woman, the Bible provides sufficient instruction! According to Jillian Lancour, the host of With Love Jillian and the founder of the online magazine She Lives Holy, the Bible provides the wisdom we need to face everything in life. She explains the important role that women play in the fellowship of the church, as well as older women's responsibility to train up the younger generation of wives and mothers. Jillian also warns about the dangers of self-help preachers, and the slippery slope of self-love over loving Christ. God changes the desires of your heart when you delight in Him, she shares.







TAKEAWAYS





Every book of the Bible, except Philemon, warns about the dangers of false prophets





Avoid self-love preachers like Steven Furtick, Beth Moore, and Benny Hinn





American Gospel is a powerful documentary exposing the dangers of false teachers





It is critical that we properly interpret the Word of God







🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

She Lives Holy Webazine: https://bit.ly/3wzU46m

American Gospel: Christ Alone Movie Trailer: https://youtu.be/0XH2p6Q3u5s





🔗 CONNECT WITH JILLIAN LANCOUR

Website: https://withlovejillian.com/

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YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/withlovejillian

Podcast: https://apple.co/3wN8mkb





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