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Your Value RISES Dramatically as the US Descends into Chaos with Lazy, Entitled Antifa Soy Boys
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10 views • March 07, 2021
Two Thai women received a bouquet of flowers For the first time in their entire lives As a Mother's Day gift from an unwitting Westerner. exceptionalism is relative. As China Works it's ass off, and Americans become a more entitled give me give me give me a culture, Not only does America descend on the economic and power ladder of the world, but you as an individual, who continues to be steadfast in his work ethic, will see his or her value rise dramatically. Exceptionalism is relative.
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