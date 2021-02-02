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Donald J. Trump Did His Job! | Genocidal Maniac | Lead The Sheep To Slaughter!
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2112 views • February 02, 2021
While Attention Is Focused On Election Fraud, Joe Biden, Anthony Fauci, China, etc.,etc.,etc. Mr. Pied Piper (Donald Trump) lead His Sheep To The Slaughter House.
The COVID Vaccine Is Not A Vaccine But A Weapon and 5G Is A Directed Energy Weapon directed At You!
How Can A President Not Know His Vice President and "Main Man" Mike Pence is An Accused Pedophile And Child Murderer. Why Was Anthony Fauci Not Put In Jail For Fraud and Crimes Against Humanity?
Expressions:
"Actions Speak Louder Than Words", "Don't Believe The Hype"
Peter 5: 8
Be Sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.
Cudos To:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
The COVID Vaccine Is Not A Vaccine But A Weapon and 5G Is A Directed Energy Weapon directed At You!
How Can A President Not Know His Vice President and "Main Man" Mike Pence is An Accused Pedophile And Child Murderer. Why Was Anthony Fauci Not Put In Jail For Fraud and Crimes Against Humanity?
Expressions:
"Actions Speak Louder Than Words", "Don't Believe The Hype"
Peter 5: 8
Be Sober, be vigilant, because your adversary the devil, as a roaring lion, walketh about, seeking whom he may devour.
Cudos To:
Shaking My Head Productions
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCk_uPqSuvOP8zaankyDjz7Q
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