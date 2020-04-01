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CIVIL UNREST IS COMING As Retailers Board Up Their Shops! Get Ready For “ORDER OUT OF CHAOS”!!!
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119 views • April 01, 2020
Press For Truth

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Civil unrest is coming and things are about to get ugly. The powers that ought not to be are engineering a global economic collapse by shutting down businesses and putting nearly everyone on lockdown and strict quarantine in response to the Covid-19 plandemic. The ramifications of this organized chaos will begin to unfold in the next couple of weeks as more and more people become unemployed, broke, stricken with cabin fever and desperate for things to be fixed. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth visits downtown Vancouver in the hight of the pandemic as businesses are preparing for the worst to explain what’s happening, who’s behind it all and most importantly what you as an individual can do about it!

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Keywords
economycomingagendaglobal economyorchestrateddestructioncivil unrestengineeredorder out of chaosshopscoronavirushouse arrestcovid-19press for truthcontrol youplandemicplanedsmall businessesretailersdestroying middle classboard up
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