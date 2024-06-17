Behind the Scenes: Donny Burton and Christopher Leigh, Detroit Blu

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Ian Smith sits down with Donny Burton and Christopher of the band Detroit Blu. Donny and Chris share there thoughts on music as well as there own personal experience in the music industry. We get to hear some of the things Donny and Chris love about playing as well as some of the struggles that come with it.





