Tucker Carlson Says - 2024 Won't Be Trump vs. Biden - Warns It's About to Get Serious - Sept 30 2023
He threw in as a sidenote: “By the way, if it’s [California Gov.] Gavin Newsom, we all should be very, very concerned. That guy’s scary and I mean it.”
This is the link that Tucker furnished to read:
https://fightingthecommies.com/TBC
https://www.westernjournal.com/watch-tucker-carlson-says-2024-wont-trump-vs-biden-warns-get-serious/?utm_source=social&utm_medium=tgm&utm_campaign=tgm&utm_content=can
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.